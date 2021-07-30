Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

