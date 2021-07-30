Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 78,962 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Digital Media Solutions worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DMS shares. increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.