Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 630,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

