Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

