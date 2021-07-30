Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Getty Realty stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

