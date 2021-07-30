GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of GFL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

