Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $73.80

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $75.91. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 83 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
