Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director John Petersen Sells 110,000 Shares

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director John Petersen sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$37,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,473.44.
Shares of CVE WDG traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.15. 79,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,872. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15.
Giyani Metals Company Profile
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Giyani Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giyani Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.