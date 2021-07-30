Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director John Petersen Sells 110,000 Shares

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Director John Petersen sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$37,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,473.44.

Shares of CVE WDG traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.15. 79,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,872. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Get Giyani Metals alerts:

Giyani Metals Company Profile

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Giyani Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giyani Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.