GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,163 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

