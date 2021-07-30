Global Partners (GLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $916.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

GLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.