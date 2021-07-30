Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

GPN opened at $193.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

