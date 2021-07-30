Global Water Resources (GWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.32 million.

Shares of GWR opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.23 million and a P/E ratio of 900.00. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1,161.60%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

