Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $400.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.