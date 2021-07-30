Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 360,511 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 723.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

