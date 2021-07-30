Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Increased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up about 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. 7,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

