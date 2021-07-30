GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Achieves $454,778.89

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $454,778.89 and $23.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

