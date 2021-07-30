Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,062,686 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

