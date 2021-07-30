Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Shares Up 1.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 361,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 526,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research firms recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 143.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

