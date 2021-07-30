Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 39,453 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

CRC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 293,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

