Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,993 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dorman Products worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.30 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.61 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

