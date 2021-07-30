Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 4,143 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 309,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,191. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.