Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 309,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,191. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

