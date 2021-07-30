GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells $409,375.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $467,125.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $473,750.00.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 1,413,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,425. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and a PE ratio of -33.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 40.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 325.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 148.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 88.9% in the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

