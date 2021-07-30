Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,002 shares of company stock worth $62,444,596 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

