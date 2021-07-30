Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,043 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. 333,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

