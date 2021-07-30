Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MBS ETF worth $81,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.71. 8,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

