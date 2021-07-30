Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

