Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $590.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

