Gradient Investments LLC Buys 152 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $243.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,356.64. The stock had a trading volume of 417,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,457.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.