Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,233. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

