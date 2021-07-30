Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.89 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

UNP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.89. 79,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

