Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.14 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 40,272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 82,961 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.94. 44,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,713. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

