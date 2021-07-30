Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,225. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

