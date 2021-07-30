Gradient Investments LLC Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 621,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,342,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

