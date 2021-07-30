Gradient Investments LLC Has $489.76 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 25.41% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $489,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the period.

SPHB stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. 8,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.87. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

