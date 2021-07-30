Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Equinix by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $35.79 on Friday, hitting $822.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $800.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $871.62.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

