Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.