Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 3,405 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Paychex by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.