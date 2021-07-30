Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

