Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,531 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.58% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $80,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

