Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.40.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

