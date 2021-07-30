Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $192.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

