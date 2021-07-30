GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

