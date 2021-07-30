Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

