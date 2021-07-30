Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

