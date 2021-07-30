Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $293,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $549,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

