Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

NBTB opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

