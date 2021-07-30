Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,125 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.81 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.