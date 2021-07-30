Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,129 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Lindsay worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 133.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lindsay by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

