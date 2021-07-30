Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,576 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 113.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

